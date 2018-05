TEHRAN, May 28 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei has received a number of university students and representatives of students’ unions on Monday in Tehran.

The meeting is currently taking place at Imam Khomeini Husseinieh this afternoon. The students and their representatives are expected to discuss their issues with the Leader.

The details of the meeting will be published later.

KI/4308555