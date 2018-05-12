Scientific advances in Muslim world can end West bullying

TEHRAN, May 12 (MNA) – Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei said Sat. that ‘unity’ and ‘a serious move toward advancement in all sciences’ are the key requirements for the Muslim world today, which can put an end to the bullying by Western powers.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks while receiving a number of participants at the International Congress on the Role of Shia in the Advent and Advancement of Islamic Sciences. The congress is organized under the auspices of the Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi, and during its two years of activities, have presented fifty-five volumes of valuable books written by prominent scientists from Islamic universities.

Speaking at the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei said that ‘awakening’ has already happened in the Muslim world and paved the way for further interest in Islam and a better future, despite the undermining efforts by the West.

He noted the long-standing efforts of enemies to pit Muslims against one another, adding “under such circumstances, any measure that can help Muslims get to know each other better will contribute to further unity among the Islamic Ummah.”

“The West, after decades of scientific backwardness, succeeded in using the scientific advances of the Muslim world to boost its own scientific, military, political and propaganda power, and has ultimately deteriorated the situation in Islamic countries by colonizing them,” the Leader said.

Noting that the rate of scientific advancement in Iran in the past few years has been 13 times more than the global average, the Leader added that “Iran, unlike the West, is ready to transfer and share its scientific advances with other Muslim countries in the world.”

