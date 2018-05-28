پارسی
Tue 29 May 2018
University students meet with Ayatollah Khamenei
TEHRAN, May 28 (MNA) – On the 12th day of the auspicious month of Ramadan, a group of university students and representatives from students' unions met with Iran's Leader Ayatollah Khamenei at Imam Khomeini Husseinieh in Tehran.
2018-05-28 21:11
Tags
Ayatollah Khamenei
Leader of Islamic Revolution
University Students