Iran can produce higher enriched uranium if talks with Europeans fail

TEHRAN, May 15 (MNA) – Iran’s atomic energy agency head says that if Europeans guarantee Iran’s interests in the nuclear deal, it will not resume uranium activities, though it has the capability to enrich uranium to a higher level.

Speaking in Tehran after attending a meeting of Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization said on Tuesday afternoon that Iran will wait for the negotiations with Europeans, adding “we (Iran) are not negotiating based on trust.”

He added that negotiations with Europeans are taking place based on the principle of distrust, that is why Iran is asking for guarantees in line with the guidelines of the Leader of Islamic Revolution.

Salehi expressed hope that Europeans will be able to compensate for the US withdrawal and fulfill their obligations.

“If Europeans provide the necessary guarantees, then there will be no need for getting back [to resuming nuclear activities]. Otherwise, we announce that we have the technical capability to enrich uranium to a higher level than before the JCPOA,” he emphasized.

