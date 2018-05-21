Iranian diplomats should be fully supported in negotiations with Europe

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – Iran’s first vice-president has called for full support for Iranian diplomats who are negotiating with Europeans on the future of the nuclear deal.

Speaking in a meeting of the Central Headquarters of the Economy of Resistance in Tehran on Monday afternoon, Es’hagh Jahangiri said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pursuing its negotiations with the European Union in order to secure the interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“The United States is trying to hurt the Iranian economy through various methods,” Jahangiri said, while stressing that the Iranian government will spare no effort to tackle the problems and maintain the economic stability of the country.

The first vice president emphasized "under the new conditions, economic diplomacy is the most important tool to tackle the economic pressures and cruel US sanctions.”

He added that the Iranian Foreign Ministry must take the necessary steps to expand its economic relations with neighboring countries and other countries that have tried to maintain relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all circumstances.

