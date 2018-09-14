IRGC's measures proves Iran’s precise missile and intelligence

Speaking to the Friday prayers participants, Sedighi praised the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' measure and highlighted that this strike gives regional and non-regional enemies a serious warning.

Touching upon recent developments in Basra, he said that the enemy is after provoking strife between Iranian and Iraqi nations. “In the Basra incident, we see the footmark of Saudi Arabia’s money and the US consulate, and some Iraqi authorities say they had evidence proving this.”

Elsewhere, Sedighi referred to the 1000th day of Sheikh Ibraheem el-Zakzaky’s detention, saying that this cleric had not committed any terror act. “I advise the Nigerian government to end this oppression and release this dear Sheikh as soon as possible.”

Regarding the developments in Idlib, the Friday prayers leader said that this region is the final stronghold of terrorists in Syria. The US and its allies once again raise the issue of chemical attack by the Syrian army, despite the fact that they know that Syrian government has no such weapons, he added.

Sedighi also advised the Azerbaijani government not to restrict Muharram mourning, adding that Azerbaijani people love Imam Hussein. Saying that Muslims in non-Islamic countries hold mourning ceremonies, Sedighi hoped that the authorities of the Azerbaijani government would be able to deal with this issue as soon as possible.

