US pullout from JCPOA bears no effect on Iran’s petrochem export

TEHRAN, May 18 (MNA) – Chief Executive of Iran Petrochemical Commercial Company (IPCC) Mehdi Sharifi Niknafs said that US pullout from Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will have no effect on the country’s petrochemical export volume.

Predefined structures and mechanisms, which were created for export of petrochemicals during sanctions period, are still safeguarded, he said, adding, “under such circumstances, US withdrawal from JCPOA and possible return of sanctions will not create any problem for the industry.”

Speaking in an interview with MNA correspondent on Fri., he pointed to the consequences of US pullout from JCPOA on the export of petrochemicals and said, “I don’t think that petrochemical sector of the country will have problem with the structures that we created for more than 20 years ago.”

After the implementation of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran’s official nuclear title, problems especially banking problems had not been completely removed, so that US withdrawal from the deal will have not any impact on the petrochemical sector of the country at all.

Turning to the possible return of sanctions on the Iranian vessels and restrictions adopted by the US government on petrochemical consignments with the foreign firms, he said, “when Iran had been put under severe sanctions previously, we managed to solve relevant problem in this regard.”

Domestic shipping fleet should be supported duly, he said, adding, “moreover generating employment opportunities, insuring shipping fleet can be managed well once domestic shipping fleet is strengthened.”

In the end, he said, “before termination of the 6th Five-Year Socioeconomic and Cultural Development Plan, it is predicted that the capacity installed in petrochemical industry of the country will hit 172.1 million tons. In addition, it is expected that 152.8 million tons of petrochemicals will be produced in this period.”

