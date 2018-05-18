US JCPOA violation ‘return to its failed unilateralism’

TEHRAN, May 18 (MNA) – Iran’s Permanent Envoy to the United Nations Gholam-Ali Khoshroo termed violation of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) by US government and its embassy move to al-Quds (Jerusalem) as ignoring the international law and returning to its failed and disastrous experience of unilateralism.

He made the above remarks in the latest session of the United National Security Council entitled “Improving International Law to Maintain International Peace and Security” and said, “in the contemporary world of today, multilateralism and international law have faced with the threat of unilateralism, breaking the law and disrespect to the public interests of the international community more than ever.”

Unfortunately, “we are witnessing that some UN member states resort to threats, coercion and force to impose their will on other countries which is in full contradiction with the UN Charter and target specific countries with unjustified, illegal and unilateral sanctions,” he criticized.

As UN Charter emphasizes on peaceful and amicable settlement of international disputes, US recent move taken against Iran is considered as return to its failed and disastrous experience of unilateralism and promotion of violation of international law, Khoshroo observed.

Iran UN envoy condemned the recent massacre of the oppressed Palestinian people by the Zionist regime which claimed lives of many people in this land and territory and said, “the recent atrocities of the Zionist regime against Palestinian people is shameful violation of international law including human rights as heavily supported by the United States.”

