Iran's Rouhani, Turkey's Erdogan discuss Palestine on phone

TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call on Wed. that all countries should be sensitive about any “illegal” intervention in region.

“The criminal acts of the Zionist regime make the Palestinian nation more united, the real intentions of US more exposed,” said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a phone conversation with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish President.

President Rouhani described the killing of oppressed Palestinian people by the Israeli regime a great catastrophe and said, “the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation must carry out their duty in supporting the oppressed people of Palestine in this critical point.”

President Hassan Rouhani told his Turkish counterpart, “the US administration’s move to relocate their embassy to the Holy Quds was illegal, provoking the people of Palestine and other Muslims.”

To be updated...

YNG/4298854