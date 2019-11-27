Solidarity day against Islamophobia, reform in UN security council

Addressing the Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) of the Islamic organization in Istanbul on Wednesday, Turkish President said that the spread of Islamophobia has become quite widespread, and the Islamic countries face many threats from terrorism, domestic conflicts to ignorance.

“Unfortunately, Islamic countries are the ones in which poverty and hunger is felt the most. Our natural resources make Western countries richer, not our public,” he said.

Erdogan said "those who claim defending democracy and human rights play ostrich when it comes to Muslims, and migrants are abused in their own lands."

Erdogan said Israel is not respecting Palestinians’ right to life, property and work, and jeopardizing the future of all world together with regional countries.

“Those who are trying to turn Jerusalem, which is a sacred city for three religions, into a center of their beliefs by looting it are making a big mistake,” Erdogan said.

The Turkish president stressed that the Western countries were “spoiling Israel knowingly or unknowingly”, which was just fueling tensions.

“Turkey is resolute to continue defending the rights of our Palestinians brothers and sisters in all platforms,” he added.

Erdoğan also repined about the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, underlining that there is no Muslim country among the members.

“These are the realities even if we say, ‘The world is bigger than five,’” Erdoğan said.

“Let us not deceive ourselves by saying there are two Muslim countries amongst 15 temporary members,” he said.

Erdoğan also reiterated his call to restructure the United Nations’ mechanisms.

“The UNSC should be shaped with respect to the demographics of the world,” he said.

The president also praised the OIC, saying it is the second active organization, followed by the United Nations.

“We should be aware of our power and capacity. We should act like brothers in all dimensions, technics, trade, culture or social,” Erdoğan said.

“I am sorry to say that a much darker future awaits the Muslim diaspora if we do not act jointly towards attacks from the West,” he added.

MNA/ANADOLU/HURRIYET