Rouhani’s chief of staff meets Turkey’s Erdogan in Ankara

TEHRAN, May 17 (MNA) – Mahmoud Vaezi, the Chief of Staff of Iran's president, held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wed. evening in Ankara.

Vaezi’s visit to the Turkish capital aims at holding talks on the recent regional developments, particularly the killing of Palestinians by the Israeli regime.

The deadly Israeli crackdown on peaceful protests by Palestinians came amid the US opening of new embassy in Jerusalem al-Quds. Israeli forces fired live ammunition, tear gas and firebombs at the protesters on the Gaza border. According to Gaza health officials, at least 58 Palestinians were shot dead and 1700 wounded by Israeli snipers in the Monday protests.

Vaezi will also exchange views with senior Turkish officials on other regional issues including the situation in Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

Conferring on ways to expand bilateral cooperation in the political, cultural and economic fields is also on his agenda.

Vaezi’s meeting with Erdogan came on the heels of President Rouhani’s telephone conversation with the Turkish president on Wednesday. During the phone call, Rouhani stressed that the US government and the Israeli regime must be held accountable for the killing of people and their provocative actions in the region.

President Erdogan, for his part, called on Islamic countries to unitedly express their protest against the Israeli crimes and pursue the rights of the people of Palestine in international communities.

They also exchanged views on the upcoming extraordinary OIC summit in Istanbul.

