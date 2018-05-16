EU to switch from dollar to euro in payments for Iranian oil

TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) –The EU is planning to switch from US dollars to euros in payments for oil supplies from Iran, a diplomatic source has told the Russian Sputnik.

According to Sputnik, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Tuesday that after talks with the foreign ministers of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Iran in Brussels that the sides had agreed to work out practical solutions in response to the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, within the next few weeks. In particular, the European Union and Iran would maintain and deepen economic ties, including in the area of oil and gas supplies.

The source did not disclose more details about the plan.

The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held a meeting with the Foreign Ministers of France (Jean-Yves Le Drian), Germany (Heiko Maas), the United Kingdom (Boris Johnson) as well as EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini on Tuesday evening in Brussels to discuss the ways to guarantee the interests of Iran and other remaining signatories of the JCPOA.

KI/4298358