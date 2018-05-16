Europe needs to guarantee JCPOA benefits for Iranians

TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) – Head of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Kamal Kharrazi says that Europe must guarantee the nuclear deal benefits for Iran, adding Palestinians have the right to return to their lands.

Kamal Kharrazi is on a trip to France to attend the 1st round of ‘Leaders pour la paix (LPP)’ Conference, which hosts a number of world political figures.

Kharrazi in response to questions put forward by political science students at a panel at the French Foreign Ministry, said that the Brussels JCPOA talks attended by EU’s foreign policy chief and E3 ministers along with Iran’s foreign minister on Tuesday were of great importance, calling the talks in favor of multilateralism against US unilateralism.

Kharrazi said that Iran has abided by its commitments in the JCPOA though it has not benefitted from it.

He went on to add that it is now up to Europe to guarantee the benefits of the JCPOA for Iran.

In another part of his speech in the panel, Kharrazi said that Israeli occupation has displaced more than 4 million Palestinians and condemned Israeli regime’s crimes, calling for Palestinians return to their homeland.

KI/4298056