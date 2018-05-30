Mauritania denies summoning Iranian amb.

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – The foreign ministry of Mauritania dismissed the news that the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran was summoned to that ministry.

After Iranian Ambassador to Mauritania Mohammad Omrani met with Ahmed Ould Teguedi, the Foreign Minister of Mauritania, on Tuesday, the foreign ministry of Mauritania issued an official statement dismissing the claims that the ministry had summoned up the Iranian ambassador.

During the meeting, the Iranian diplomat delivered the written letter of the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to Mr. Ahmed Ould Teguedi.

The letter is said to be regional developments and US non-committal behavior of unilaterally withdrawing from the nuclear agreement of July 14, 2015.

Also at the same meeting, the Mauritanian diplomatic chief offered gratitude to Iran for sending him a letter and described the move as signifying the importance of bilateral ties between Iran and Mauritania. He asked the Iranian diplomat to deliver his warm greetings to Mr. Zarif.

YNG/4310526