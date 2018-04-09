پارسی
العربية
اردو
کوردی
Türkçe
English
Mehrnews English
Mon 9 April 2018
×
Photo
Home
All News
Iran
World
Politics
Economy
Culture
Technology
Sports
Photo
Cartoon
Video
Opinion
Leader receives senior cmdrs of Iranian Armed Forces
TEHRAN, Apr. 09 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei met with a group of senior commanders from the Iranian Armed Forces on Sunday.
2018-04-09 09:33
Related News
Leader receives army commanders
Leader receives army, navy commanders
Leader receives government, army senior officials
Leader receives Army Air Force staff
More enemy attacks on Establishment, due to its growing power: Leader
Tags
Army Commander-in-Chief
Ayatollah Khamenei
Iranian Armed Forces