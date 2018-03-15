Truth victory against falsehood God's certain promise: Leader

TEHRAN, Mar. 15 (MNA) – Receiving members of the Assembly of Experts, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Thursday asserted that the victory of truth against falsehood is God's certain promise.

Members of the Assembly of Experts met with the Leader after visiting the holy shrine of Imam Khomeini (RA) in southern Tehran Province.

The representatives renewed their allegiance with the founder of the Islamic Revolution.

Meeting with the Chairman and members of the Assembly of Experts this morning, Ayatollah Khamenei, the leader of the Islamic Revolution, called God's assistance and accompaniment a certain, reassuring and exhilarating promise for the front of Truth. Pointing to the bright future of Iran, he asserted: "The condition for the realization of this divine promise lies in the duties performed by scholars, officials of the government, and education and media systems in promoting faith in the society, and their practical commitment to piety (taqwa) avoiding aristocratic tendencies, while maintaining hard-work and perseverance.

Pointing to the politically crucial of the Assembly of Experts, and its special position, he added: "At the same time, the Assembly represents prominent scholarly aspects; and it is indeed a living symbol of politics and religion combined."

Referring to Iran's resistance in confronting the major political, financial, military, security and cultural invasion by the enemies, Ayatollah Khamenei stated: “Well, some people are unhappy with this situation and think that the Islamic Republic of Iran has started a war, however, this view reveals lack of knowledge; because, the mere nature of the Islamic Revolution and religion based government, its goals and ideals--including monotheism, social justice, confronting oppression, and supporting the oppressed--makes the enemies of the religion fight against us. According to many verses of the Quran, the Front of Truth has always been exposed to invasion by the Front of Falsehood throughout history.”

Ayatollah Khamenei mentioned an important aspect in continuous confrontation of Truth and Falsehood is that, based on Divine promise, the front of Truth will win in the end, adding: “Realization of this promise lies in the commitment of the believers to conditions such as truthful purpose, patience, insight, hard-work and perseverance. By sticking to these conditions, realization of this promise is a certain, irreversible divine tradition.”

He regarded frequent and different references in the Quran to God’s assistance and accompaniment for the front of Truth as essential, extremely peace provoking and the most hopeful verses, and added: “Prophets and pious people, through believing in the divine promise and commitment to conditions for its realization, have made this promise a reality in various phases of the history; just as we witnessed God’s help and accompaniment during the victory of the Islamic Revolution and the holy defense.”

Ayatollah Khamenei regarded faith, piety (taqwa), patience and philanthropy as needed conditions for bringing about the Almighty God’s accompaniment and backing, he emphasized: “The officials, the scholars, and those whose words have audience in different tribunes and huge systems, like the education system, higher education, and especially television and radio, must perform their duties to make sure conditions of God’s accompaniment, i.e. education of the society in areas of faith, taqwa and philanthropy, are fulfilled.

He mentioned that activation and practical guidance of the people were the main reasons of the miraculous success of Imam Khomeini (ra), and emphasized: “Sticking to these elements, will bring God’s support and assistance; and when we receive God’s help, we will confront aggressive powers bravely, and at the same time, in a smart and effective manner.”

He went on to say: “There is a youthful, hardworking, and vibrant movement in the country which has consolidated my belief in a better future for Iran more than ever.”

Ayatollah Khamenei added: Of course, we are aware of the livelihood difficulties and other problems of our people, but I believe in no unsolvable problem for the country. I will speak to people about these matters soon.

In addition, referring to the approaching month of Rajab, Ayatollah Khamenei called this month an opportunity for supplication, tawassul (seeking intercession from the ahlulbait), and closeness to God.

