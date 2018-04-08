“Americans offered Hezbollah billions of dollars in 2001”

TEHRAN, Apr. 08 (MNA) – Americans offered Hezbollah billions of dollars after 9/11 attacks in exchange for giving up resistance, according to Hassan Nasrallah on Sunday afternoon.

The Lebanese Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah made the remarks on Sunday afternoon while he was addressing the "Loyalty to Victory Day" gathering through a videoconference.

At the start of his speech, Hezbollah secretary-general welcomed the audience, saying that gathering was being held in support of the ‘Hope and Loyalty’ list in the May parliamentary elections, praising the democratic power and authority that the Lebanese parliament possesses.

Nasrallah, then, referred to recent protests on Gaza borders by Gaza people and Resistance groups congratulating them their resistance against the occupying regime’s military, and on donating dozens of martyrs and thousands of injured people.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the war on Yemen also congratulating people of Yemen on their epic resistance against the Saudi and American enemies.

In another part of his speech, the Lebanese Hezbollah leader said that the conspiracy against the stability and security in Lebanon dated back to the year 2000 when the Israeli occupying regime suddenly withdrew its troops from the south of Lebanon without informing the Lebanon’s Army and the mercenaries, adding that the resistance has continued relentlessly after 2000.

He went on to add that the second conspiracy was after the 9/11 incident, saying that the Americans approached him offering him billions of dollars in exchange for cooperation with the Americans and giving up the resistance.

He continued that the third conspiracy was in 2005, when the western powers once again offered Hezbollah money and power in exchange for giving up the resistance.

The next conspiracy was designed in 2006 along with the Greater Middle East plan, which, according to Nasrallah, was aimed at putting an end to the resistance.

Nasrallah referred to starting the crisis in Syria in 2011 as another conspiracy in order to put an end to the resistance once more.

At the end of his remarks, the Lebanese Hezbollah secretary-general warned that the enemies are looking for starting a civil war in Lebanon as the most dangerous tool to attack the resistance movement, calling on the people to participate in the May 6 elections to repel the threats.

