Tehran, Baku share stances on many issues: Pres. Rouhani

TEHRAN, Mar. 29 (MNA) – Addressing the press conference following the signing of 8 agreements with Azerbaijan, President Rouhani hailed the shared views of Tehran and Baku in relations to regional issues.

The presidents of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan referred to the ample opportunities to deepen ties between the two countries in various fields.

“Nowruz is one of the best cultural bonds between the two Iranian and Azerbaijani nations, and other peoples of the region," said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, speaking on Wednesday at a press conference after signing of 8 Tehran-Baku pacts.

“The important documents that were signed today, are based on good will, mutual respect and attention to common interests and good neighbourliness,” he added.

The President also stressed that potentials and opportunities for development of relations between the two countries must be taken advantage of, adding “in recent years, trust between the two governments and mutual respect have increased”.

"The historic documents that were signed today will benefit both nations, the peoples of the region and even the world,” said Mr. Rouhani stating that the two countries are determined to further deepen relations.

On cooperation between the two countries in transit, he said “in transit, southern waters of Iran and roads and railways will be linked to Caucasus, Central Asia, Russia and Eastern Europe and this indicates that the North-South Corridor is very important”.

Stressing that Iran and Azerbaijan have common interests in the Caspian Sea, President Rouhani said, “We must be able to take the best advantage of the potentials of the Caspian Sea through boosting cooperation in science, economy, technical fields, trade, shipping, fishing and tourism”.

“Joint ventures in car manufacture and construction of Astara-Astara Railway means that the two countries are determined to further develop their relations,” President Rouhani added.

He also went on to say “cooperation in the field of health, pharmaceuticals, energy and tourism indicates that the two countries can take new steps to serve mutual interests”.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran emphasized the need to deepen banking relations, adding “fortunately, good steps have been taken in the field of tourism and today, hundreds of thousands of people can travel to and from the two countries”.

"We believe that the problems of the region can only be resolved through political dialogue," the Iranian president said, emphasizing that Iran and Azerbaijan are determined to develop political, scientific, technological and regional cooperation with each other.

"We believe that the issues of Yemen and Syria must be resolved through political means, and that it never has a military solution, and Iran and Azerbaijan have common views on many of these issues," the president noted.

He emphasized that the issue of Karabakh must be resolved through political solutions and dialogue in order to witness more regional stability, adding "we are glad that today political talks have been formed in this direction”.

The president noted “we believe that the territorial integrity and the geographical boundaries of the countries of the region should be preserved”.

Mr. Rouhani added "we are determined to establish closer relations between the governments and peoples of Iran and Azerbaijan to serve the common interests of the peoples of the region and the world".

President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan offered congratulations on Nowruz and said “Nowruz is a common celebration between the people of the two countries and indicates that our people have close bonds”.

"Common history and culture connects Iran and Azerbaijan and our relations will be built upon this base,” he continued.

Aliyev also stressed that Iran and Azerbaijan have always stood together in international stages, supporting each other, saying: “Iran and Azerbaijan support each other within the framework of international regulations”.

Referring to the cooperation documents signed between the two countries, he said, “the documents that were signed during this visit will definitely further develop relations and affect regional relations”.

He also went on to refer to multilateral cooperation of Iran and Azerbaijan with other countries, including Russia, Turkey and Georgia, and said “development of these relations will contribute to the development of stability in the region."

YNG/PR