Iran consistently supports stability, security in Lebanon

TEHRAN, Apr. 08 (MNA) – In reaction to an article published in an Iranian newspaper, Iran’s Foreign Minister spokesman said Sun. that Iran as always will continue to support unity, stability and security in Lebanon.

Bahram Ghasemi made the remarks in response to an article published in Iranian newspaper ‘Jomhouri-e Eslami’ on April 4, which had called for changing Iran’s approach towards Lebanon due to some Lebanese politicians’ actions in getting closer to Saudi Arabia despite Iran’s continuous support for them.

Bahram Ghasemi said that the contents of that article are in contradiction with Islamic Republic of Iran’s stance and have nothing to do with Iran’s position in Lebanon which has always supported unity among Lebanese during the past four decades since the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman added that the Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently supported unity, stability and security in Lebanon and does not hesitate to try to maintain and strengthen the unity among the Lebanese people and political groups, adding that Iran has always stressed unity and solidarity among Lebanese in all its meetings and meetings with the Lebanese official.

Ghasemi went on to say that Iran believes that the Republic of Lebanon has become a model of peaceful coexistence among various religions including Muslims and Christians, adding that strengthening Lebanon’s solidarity is the duty of all including the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Foreign ministry spokesman described respecting national sovereignty of all countries, including brother and friend country of Lebanon as well as respecting its political figures as one of the pillars of the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

KI/4266082