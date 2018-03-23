Iran protest to Turkmenistan on shooting Iranian fishermen

TEHRAN, Mar. 2 3 (MNA) – Islamic Republic of Iran filed its protest officially to Turkmenistan’s government on shooting Iranian fishermen, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi revealed.

Ghasemi pointed to the protest of Iranian government to shooting of Turkmen border guards towards Iranian fishermen and called on an immediate and official explanation of responsible authorities of Turkmenistan in this respect.

He also referred to the horrific news reflected in this regard, claiming that Turkmen border guards fired on Iranian fishermen which led to death of two fishermen and arrest of two other fishermen and stated, “immediately after the incident, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Iranian Embassy to Turkmenistan got in touch with the responsible officials of Turkmenistan and followed up the case meticulously.”

Accordingly, “in an official note, we urged Turkmen government to explain about the incident, he said, adding, “however, necessary follow ups with Turkmen government are underway.”

Turning to the mutual friendly relationship between Iran and Turkmenistan, Ghasemi said, “Iranian government lodges its protest to the unplanned and illogical move taken by Turkmen’s border guards in shooting an Iranian fishing boat strongly.”

In conclusion, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ghasemi emphasized, “under the international norms and procedures, border guards can divert them [fishermen] from the jurisdiction of waters of that country instead of shooting them. Hence, Iranian government calls for an immediate and official explanation of responsible officials in Turkmenistan.”

MA/4257043