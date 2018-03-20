FM Zarif tweets Happy Nowruz to Iranians

TEHRAN, Mar. 20 (MNA) – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has congratulated all Iranians on arrival of new Iranian year ‘Nowruz’.

Iran’s foreign minister said on his Twitter account that “Nowruz heralds the arrival of spring & is the harbinger of rebirth & hope.”

Zarif added “Iranians have been relentless in striving for the cause of good for millennia,” wishing “all celebrating Nowruz a happy, healthy & peaceful new year.”

Over 187 million people in 11 countries across the world observe Nowruz as a national holiday. Countries that have inscribed Nowruz in their national calendar include: Iran, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Albania, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kosovo, Iraqi Kurdistan and Georgia.

KI