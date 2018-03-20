FM Zarif tweets Happy Nowruz to Iranians

Iran’s foreign minister said on his Twitter account that “Nowruz heralds the arrival of spring & is the harbinger of rebirth & hope.”
Zarif added “Iranians have been relentless in striving for the cause of good for millennia,” wishing “all celebrating Nowruz a happy, healthy & peaceful new year.”
Over 187 million people in 11 countries across the world observe Nowruz as a national holiday. Countries that have inscribed Nowruz in their national calendar include: Iran, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Albania, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kosovo, Iraqi Kurdistan and Georgia.
KI
Comment