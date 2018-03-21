Nowruz based on love for humankind: Iran’s envoy to Vienna

TEHRAN, Mar. 21 (MNA) – Iranian Ambassador to the UN headquarters in Vienna, Reza Najafi, talked about the beauties of Nowruz at the international event held at the UN headquarters in Vienna, on Tuesday.

“The base of Nowruz is respect and love for other people,” said Reza Najafi, the Iranian Ambassador to the UN headquarters in Vienna, on Tuesday.

He made the remarks addressing a ceremony marking the International Day of Nowruz (March 21) at the UN headquarters in Vienna, after offering felicitations to his counterparts at the event from countries of Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Iraq, India, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan.

“The Nowruz festival contains a vast geographic scope containing many nations and countries. Nowruz has become the common language of millions of people across Asia, the Indian Subcontinent, the Central Asia, the Middle East, the Balkans, the Caucasus, and the region of the Black Sea,” added the Iranian diplomat.

“Today, more than 300 million people celebrate the Nowruz festival which is the most beautiful festival of the nature when the change from winter to spring promises hope and livelihood,” highlighted Mr. Najafi.

