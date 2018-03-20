Zarif calls Trump out for his shallow command of politics

TEHRAN, Mar. 20 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Minister Zarif said the Iranian nation has the historical depth to ignore the absurd insults of US President Donald Trump with his shallow command of history, politics and diplomacy.

“With millennia of civilization, Iranians have the historical depth to ignore the absurd insults of an arriviste leader one whose entire command of history, politics and diplomacy can be condensed into 280 characters,” Zarif said Tuesday on Twitter. “But even so, still superior to his juvenile royal stooge.”

Zarif’s remarks came in reaction to Donald Trump’s annual presidential statement marking the Persian New Year ‘Nowruz’, in which the US president used the occasion to talk about politics and attack Iran’s government and the IRGC.

