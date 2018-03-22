Iran’s Zarif congratulates nation on Iranian New Year

TEHRAN, Mar. 22 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on his Twitter account congratulated the noble nation of the country on Iranian New Year and wished health, joy and peace for those who celebrate Nowruz.

His congratulatory message on the Iranian New Year (Nowruz) is read as follows, “Nowruz is the message of arrival of spring and the beginning of rebirth and hope. For thousands of years, Iranians have tried incessantly to bring about goodness and happiness for all people in the globe and have spread their compassion to other people in the world as well.”

He quoted a verse composed by prominent and famous Iranian Poet Hakim Abol-Ghasem Ferdowsi as saying.

In the end, he once again wished a very prosperous year full of joy, happiness and health for those who celebrates Nowruz.

