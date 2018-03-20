Govt. trying hard to return life to quake-stricken areas

TEHRAN, Mar. 20 (MNA) – Upon arrival in quake-hit Kermanshah province this morning, President Rouhani said the government is trying hard to return life to normal in quake-stricken areas.

Upon arrival at Kermanshah airport, Hassan Rouhani told reporters “after the trip last November, I have come to Kermanshah for the second time to visit the earthquake-stricken areas and look into the measures and steps taken in those areas.”

Rouhani added that he would visit the people in the quake-stricken areas and make important decisions.

The president also stated that opening the 'West Railway' project as one of the longstanding demands of the people of Kermanshah, was another goal of his visit.

The president arrived in Kermanshah province this morning to visit and celebrate the new year with the people of quake-stricken areas.

