All reconstructed houses must be delivered to people by summer

TEHRAN, Mar. 20 (MNA) – The President appreciated the people and all provincial and state officials, the armed forces and the Basij for addressing the earthquake-hit areas and stressed the importance of building earthquake-resistant buildings, underscoring the point that all the reconstructed houses in Kermanshah province should be delivered people by summer.

Dr Hassan Rouhani attended the Administrative Council of Kermanshah province on Tuesday and expressed satisfaction over meeting with the brave people of Kermanshah in the hours nearing the new year and said "although those who have been hit by the earthquake have suffered losses, they have trust in the authorities and are hopeful."

“The government is working hard to get people back to their normal lives as soon as possible,” said the President.

Expressing hope that next year will be the year of development of Kermanshah province, Dr Rouhani continued “I am glad that I am the brave people of Kermanshah’s guest at this time. Without a doubt, development will bring about employment for the young."

“The government is attempting to get people back to their normal life as quickly as possible,” said the President adding that the earthquake was a tragedy for the whole Iranian nation.

He also went on to say “I thank the people and all provincial and national officials, the armed forces and the Basij for addressing the earthquake-hit areas."

The President continued saying “the work done by the Red Crescent Society (IRCS), the Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and the health and interior ministries in the early hours after the earthquake was remarkable."

Stating that such a powerful earthquake has inflicted many damages on people, the President said “as the Supreme Leader said, the earthquake should become an opportunity."

“There is no alternative to building earthquake-resistant buildings,” added Rouhani, saying that building strong houses and reinforcing them must be a top priority.

He continued “48 hours after the earthquake happened, the necessary credits were approved and allocated by the government,” appreciating the great work of the Housing Foundation for reinforcing buildings.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran also went on to say that all reconstructed houses must be delivered to people by summer.

On the importance of employment in Kermanshah province, the President said “the government has plans for implementing projects related to border water which can be effective in creating jobs."

“In addition to agriculture, Kermanshah province is capable of good horticulture, which will be thoroughly examined and discussed,” continued Rouhani.

He also stated that all people in the province must work hard for the development of the province, adding “Shia, Sunni, and Ahl-e Haqq in Kermanshah have had a significant, brave presence at all stages for Iran."

“Tourist attractions, border markets and development of roads are a great opportunity for employment in Kermanshah,” said the president, mentioning that the railway that has reached Kermanshah is in fact the long-term wish of the people of Kermanshah.

He continued: “The railway route that passes through Kermanshah will be very strategic in the future and will be the rail link of the region."

“Taking the railway to Islamabad, Qasr-e Shirin and Khosravi is on the agenda,” he added, saying that it will be connected to Iraq and Syria in the future, making it very strategic by connecting the Persian Gulf to the Mediterranean Sea.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran also went on to say “in year 1396 people were proud; we hope that year 1397 will be the year of more employment, production and attracting investment."

On the necessity to attract domestic and foreign investment, Dr Rouhani said “fortunately today, because of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), this path is open."

Saying that the young generation are the greatest asset of this country, he continued saying “200,000 jobs have been generated in the communications field in year 1396."

“In this visit, 25 projects with another credit of 1077 billion tomans have been approved for the development of Kermanshah province,” continued Rouhani.