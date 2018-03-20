Pres. Rouhani arrives in Kermanshah province

TEHRAN, Mar. 20 (MNA) – President Hassan Rouhani and his accompanying delegation comprised of several ministers and deputies arrived in western province of Kermanshah this morning to visit the quake-stricken areas and inaugurate some infrastructure projects.

On the one-day visit, Iran’s president is scheduled to visit and celebrate the new year with the people of quake-stricken areas in Kermanshah province.

The president is also expected to inaugurate the ‘West Railway’ project which is one of the largest national projects.

Minister of oil, minister of sports and youth, minister of labor and social welfare, minister of roads and urban development, minister of information and communications, minister of interior, as well as head of the management and planning organization, and some other high-ranking officials are accompanying the president on the visit.

KI/4255837