JCPOA violation brought up in meeting with American side: Araghchi

TEHRAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) – Iran reminded the US about its commitments under the nuclear deal in a bilateral meeting with the American side, said Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

On the sidelines of the 8th regular meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna on Friday March 16, Iranian delegation, chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi held separate bilateral meetings with the E3+3 members except for the UK team to discuss issues regarding the implementation of the nuclear deal as well as how to better implement it.

Araghchi told reporters in Vienna after the regular meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA “we met with the French, German and Russian delegation yesterday (Thursday) and today (Friday), we met with the Chinese and American delegation.”

According to Iran’s deputy foreign minister “in the bilateral meeting with the American delegation, we only talked about the implementation of nuclear deal and the US violation of its obligations under the deal,” adding “we reminded them about a number of issues that we consider to be breaches of obligations or delay in fulfilling their obligations, especially in the area of airline purchasing licenses.”

Araghchi also said that they had briefly discussed the issue of Iranian nationals who are imprisoned in the United States with the American delegation, adding that the Iranian side reminded the Americans about those prisoners’ human and legal rights as the foreign ministry of the Islamic Republic has the responsibility to response to their families’ worries about them.

