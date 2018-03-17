JCPOA joint commission’s statement shows N-deal’s strength

TEHRAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) – The final statement of the Fri. joint commission of JCPOA in Vienna with US' participation showed the continued strength of the Iran nuclear deal, Iranian ambassador to UK said Friday night.

Hamid Baeidinejad highlighted in a tweet on Friday the continued strength and effectiveness of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal despite the US’ lack of commitment and Donald Trump’s threats to withdraw from it.

Baeidinejad’s remark came in response to the final statement of the 8th Joint Commission’s meeting of JCPOA held on March 16 in Vienna, chaired by EEAS Secretary General Helga Schmid and attended by the E3+3 (China, France, Germany, Russia, United Kingdom, United States) and Iran at the level of Political Directors/Deputy Foreign Ministers.

The statement noted “all participants’ continued adherence to JCPOA commitments and stressed the need to ensure its effective implementation in all its parts in good faith and in a constructive atmosphere.”

Prior to the joint commission’s meeting, the Iranian envoy said in a tweet that “the US, now more than ever, is under pressure and unprecedented isolation in the face of the alliance of all parties [to the deal].”

