France emphasizes on complying with JCPOA fully

TEHRAN, Mar. 23 (MNA) – France’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson placed special emphasis on the necessity of maintaining Iran’s nuclear deal dubbed “Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)”.

He reiterated that his country is committed to full implementation of JCPOA.

France along with its European partners are trying to live up their commitments within the framework of stipulated rules and regulations, he opined.

Presently, US government is committed to this agreement, he said, adding, “we hope that US government would remain in its position over the issue firmly.”

French Foreign Ministry pointed to the recent remarks of France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and said, “France will make all its utmost effort in order to maintain JCPOA.”

It should be noted that a landmark nuclear deal dubbed “Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action” was inked between Iran and six world’s major powers in Austrian capital Vienna in mid-July 2015.

