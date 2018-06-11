Iran warns G7 not to fall victim to Iranophobia trap

TEHRAN, Jun. 11 (MNA) – Bahram Ghasemi, the Spokesman of Iranian Foreign Ministry, condemned the final statement of G7 summit in Quebec and advised the member states of the group not to fall into the trap of the anti-Iranian policies of certain countries.

“We advise the heads of states of the G7 countries not to heed the traps of Iranophobic and anti-Iran sentiments laid by certain states and regimes with excessive demands, because such an unconstructive and illogical approach is assuredly not based on realities on the ground,” said Bahram Ghasemi, the Spokesman of Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Monday.

The Iranian diplomat made the remarks after condemning the final statement of the G7 Summit in Quebec as interventionist and rejecting the claims against and demands from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has proved so far that it cares about peace and international security more than other countries and even some member states of the G7 and has showed this positive apparoch by paying heavy costs in combating the unconstrained ISIL terrorism and other terrorist groups of the same nature and essence in the past decades till today,” reiterated Mr. Ghasemi.

“What is of high concern is the US government insistence on unilateral, selfish, and autocratic behaviors which pose serious threats to international peace and security," Ghasemi said, adding "the world, including the other member states of the G7, is witnessing the blatant and materialized examples of such behavior today."

He then rejected as baseless the concerns raised by the G7 about Iran’s peaceful nuclear program and defended the missile defense program of Iran as legitimate.

“The Iranian nation and government, regardless of the effects of the political propaganda which is based on total lies, will stay resolute in the face of the enemies to defend the honor of their country and provide security for its people with developing defensive capabilities and deterrent missile program which are in opposition with none of UNSC resolutions,” stated the spokesman of the foreign ministry.

Ghasemi underlined that the principled, constructive and legitimate role of the Islamic Republic in the region particularly in fight against terrorist groups like ISIL guarantees the stability and economic boom of all regional states and significantly contributes to the international peace and security.

“The biased, targeted and useless accusations raised against Iran by the US’ ruling party and its blame game will never undermine Tehran’s regional role,” he concluded.

YNG/4318477