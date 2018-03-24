FM spokesman: US not to benefit from its anti-Iran ploy

He went on to say that Washington would never benefit from the ploy to stop Iran’s inalienable right of scientific progress.
The US government on Friday added 10 Iranian entities and one engineering and services institute to its list of sanctions on the charge of cyberattack on its universities.
According to the US claims, Mabna Institute affiliated to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) tried to steal intellectual property from American universities to make money and gain technological advantage.
MA/82869989
Comment