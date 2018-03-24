FM spokesman: US not to benefit from its anti-Iran ploy

TEHRAN, Mar. 24 (MNA) - Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi on Saturday condemned the latest US anti-Iran move in sanctioning some Iranian nationals and a company active in the field of technology and engineering services on the false charges of cyber attack on American universities and academic centers.

He went on to say that Washington would never benefit from the ploy to stop Iran’s inalienable right of scientific progress.

The US government on Friday added 10 Iranian entities and one engineering and services institute to its list of sanctions on the charge of cyberattack on its universities.

According to the US claims, Mabna Institute affiliated to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) tried to steal intellectual property from American universities to make money and gain technological advantage.

