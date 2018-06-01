Iran’s water, power industry to remain untouched by US sanctions

TEHRAN, Jun. 01 (MNA) – Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian said that sanctions do not affect Iran’s water and power industry.

In response to a question on the US threats and probability of imposition of some sanctions on Iran, Ardakanian emphasized, “water and power industry of the country is completely self-sufficient. Therefore, there is no concern on rendering quality services to the noble people of the country.”

Speaking Thursday evening on the sidelines of the inaugural ceremony of a number of the ministry’s projects in Damavand, Ardakanian said, “under such circumstances, the Ministry of Energy is now in a satisfactory situation that can even export electricity to the neighboring countries and also target markets.”

He further noted that the country will take advantage of 5,000MW capacity of new and clean energies, mostly solar and wind power, by the end of 6th Five-Year Socioeconomic and Cultural Development Plan.

Minister of energy once again reiterated that US sanctions will have not any effect on Iran’s water and electricity industry.

