Saudi crown prince illiterate of history, geography: FM Spox

TEHRAN, Apr. 06 (MNA) – “The claims of Saudi crown prince show the fact that he had studied neither history nor geography,” said Bahram Ghasemi, the Spokesman of Iranian Foreign Ministry on Friday.

“An Islamic country with pompous claims had degraded itself to the level of Zionist occupiers,” said Bahram Ghasemi, the Spokesman of Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Ghasemi made the remarks on Friday in response to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman's allegations in an interview with the London-based Times paper.

“The ambitions of Saudi Crown Prince has no limitation and is turning out to be a chronic disease,” the spokesman added.

“Due to the war inside the House of Saud, he is making any ridiculous and shameful remarks to gain the support of the US and the Zionist regime of Israel and is paying billions of dollar from people’s properties,” Ghasemi said.

“The neophyte prince has closed his eyes on the historic realities and the crimes of the child-killer and occupier Zionist regime for seven decades, he said adding that Bin Salman in a blatant treason against Palestinians’ aspirations has recognized the illegitimate regime of Israel.”

“His claims indicate the fact that he had studied neither history nor geography and does not know even the aspiration of Saudi people and freedom seekers in the world,” he said.

“Saudi Prince,” Ghasemi added, “does not understand the oppression against Palestinians and does not differentiate friend and enemy.”

“All recent conspiracies in the Islamic countries, creating and nurturing terrorist and extremist groups like ISIL have been designed and implemented to drive wedge in the Islamic World and to undermine Palestinians’ aspirations and to safeguard the usurper and fabricated regime of Israel,” he reiterated.

“This will be recorded as a great disgrace for Saudi Arabia in the course of developments in the Islamic world,” he said.

Bin Salman has recently recognized the Zionist regime and has declared common interests for Saudi Arabia and Israel and described Iran as an enemy for Riyadh and Tel Aviv rulers.

