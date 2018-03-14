Zarif condemns US arms torrent to ME

TEHRAN, Mar. 14 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted a post on Wednesday condemning US populism in selling arms to the Middle East and levying accusations against Iran.

In a new post on his Twitter account, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif lashed out at US officials for both selling arms to the war mongering countries of the region and terrorists and at the same time accusing Iran. He described Americans’ calling for peace and democracy in contrast with what they do and funny.

“The US pumps over half of its arms exports into our region. The vast majority goes to inexperienced & adventurist leaders who are engaged in war crimes. Yet #Iran is alleged to be the source of instability. Funny how facts are the greatest enemy of both demagoguery & populism.

YNG/IRN 82862805