Zarif says US not fit to decide about JCPOA

TEHRAN, Mar. 13 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif posted a message on his official Twitter account saying that US is not in a situation to set conditions for the nuclear agreement.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Tuesday that he had told a Pakistani journalist what he thought about the fate of the JCPOA (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action signed by representatives of Iran, European Union, UK, France, Russia, China, US, and Germany on July 14, 2015).

“Told @HamidMirPAK that US in no position to set conditions for JCPOA. Mr Trump has made habit of being unpredictable and thus unreliable for anybody to engage with. Nobody will be interested in reaching any agreement with the White House if US signature only good for 4-8 yrs.”

Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) is an Islamabad-based Pakistani journalist and author.

