Iran and Azerbaijan Republic to ink eight coop. agreements

TEHRAN, Mar. 15 (MNA) – A number of eight cooperation agreements will be signed between Iran and Azerbaijan Republic in the course of upcoming visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Baku, capital of Azerbaijan.

The closing ceremony of 12th Iran and Azerbaijan Joint Economic Forum was held at the venue of the Ministry of Economy in the presence of economy ministers of Iran and Azerbaijan Republic and senior authorities of the two countries.

In addition, a cooperation agreement was signed and sealed between the economy ministers of the two countries in the fields of banking, transport, trade and economy, science, technology, culture, energy and agriculture.

The two countries also reached an agreement to cooperate in the fields of oil, gas, rail and air transport as well as ports.

Reaching an agreement on the details of joint venture contract inked between Iran and Azerbaijan Republic with regard to the construction of Rasht-Astara Railway is of the salient achievements of 12th Iran and Azerbaijan Joint Economic Forum, the issue of which is of paramount importance in bilateral relationships, the report added.

The two sides also agreed to accelerate their cooperation in the fields of banking, customs, energy, environment, renewable energies, electricity and also exchange of labor force.

Moreover signing and sealing cooperation agreement in 12th Iran and Azerbaijan Joint Economic Forum, it is expected that a number of eight cooperation agreements would be inked between the two countries in the presence of presidents of Iran and Azerbaijan Republic, the report concluded.

