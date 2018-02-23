Iran considerably benefiting from N-deal

TEHRAN, Feb. 23 (MNA) – Following a trip to the UK to discuss the JCPOA, Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that Iran will stay in the nuclear deal as long as its interests are secured, adding that it is now considerably benefitting from the pact.

According to Iranian State TV 'IRIB', Iran Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that the nuclear deal has been the main issue discussed during his recent trips to the European countries.

In relation to his recent trip to the UK, Araghchi said that he had had good discussions on bilateral relations and the implementation of the JCPOA with the British authorities.

Araghchi told the Iranian state TV that the nuclear deal is not renegotiable and none of its provisions are amendable.

Iran’s deputy foreign minister added that in the detailed discussions with the British Minister for the Middle East Alistair Burt, they had had talked about the nuclear deal, adding that a closer understanding between the two countries would be more effective in that regard.

Pointing out that Iran’s approach to the JCPOA is clear, Araghchi said “as long as our interests are secured, we will remain in the agreement,” adding that Iran has so far been 'considerably' enjoying the benefits of the deal.

