JCPOA to remain unchanged regardless of others' agreements

TEHRAN, Feb. 14 (MNA) – Iran holds no regard for other countries’ agreements with the US and will continue to insist on the full implementation of the nuclear deal without any change in its text, deputy FM Araghchi said Wed. prior to his meeting with Russia’s Ryabkov.

Speaking to reporters before his meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov in Tehran, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Abbas Araghchi, said the meeting would focus on the implementation of the nuclear deal in the face of Washington’s continued attempts at stonewalling the agreement.

“We are also in talks with the European side [on the nuclear deal], but obviously our talks with Russia and China have a more profound significance for us,” Araghchi stressed.

He went on to add, “today, we will exchange views on US’ violation of the nuclear deal and the country’s demands, which are all illegitimate and contrary to their commitments under the JCPOA.”

“Russia has always been a staunch supporter of the nuclear deal, and has contributed a lot during the process of negotiations,” Araghchi said. “We hope that the current talks between the two sides will be able to assist Tehran and Moscow in meeting their mutual interests in the best possible way in the coming months.”

Araghchi went on to strongly reject any possibility for re-negotiation on the nuclear deal, adding “whatever the other sides to the deal ultimately decide upon in their interactions with the US bears no importance to us. Our position is crystal clear: the JCPOA must be implemented without even one word changed in its text.”

Everyone is required to comply with their JCPOA-related commitments, otherwise they will have to accept the consequences of their decision, Araghchi added.

Asked if other topics beside the JCPOA would be brought up during his meeting with the Russian diplomat, Araghchi maintained that all talks with Mr. Ryabkov have always focused on the JCPOA, although some international issues may also be discussed at the meeting.

MS/IRN82831602