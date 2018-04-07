Iran to quit nuclear deal if US exit; MP rejects Haley’s claim

TEHRAN, Apr. 07 (MNA) – Chairman of Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said that Haley is wrong in her speculation that Iran will stay in nuclear deal if US leave the agreement.

“The main objective of the JCPOA was to remove sanctions and as a result if we are supposed to return to sanctions era, with new sanctions imposed on Iran, we will assuredly leave the JCPOOA,” said Alaeddin Boroujerdi, the Chairman of Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission.

The Iranian senior law-maker made the remarks on Saturday touching upon the latest remarks of Nikki Haley, the American Ambassador to the United Nations.

“Nikki Haley cannot decide for Iran,” asserted the Iranian legislator rejecting the claim made by Haley who proposed that Iran will be unable to leave the agreement because of its benefits from trade with Europe.

"The Europeans stay in the deal. Fine. They can have it. We can put our sanctions back on. Iran is not going to get out of that deal. They want the trade with the Europeans. They want to keep the $100 billion that they have. They are not going to leave, but we don’t have to be a part of it,” Haley stated on Thursday during her lecture titled, “Confronting Today’s Global Governance Challenges,” at Duke University, in Durham, North Carolina.

“As it has been repeatedly declared by the officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran, we will decide based on our own national interests. If it is going to be like that American abrogation of the nuclear deal be comprehensive, then the continuation of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s abidance by the agreement lacks the justification of meeting the planned goals,” highlighted the law maker.

YNG/4265132