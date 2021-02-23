Iranian Dep. FM discuss JCPOA with Chinese counterpart

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry website, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Ma Zhaoxu.

In this telephone call, they emphasized that the situation of the Iranian nuclear issue is changing rapidly and that there are opportunities and challenges at the same time.

They also stressed that the return of the United States to the JCPOA agreement and the lifting of sanctions on Iran is the key to breaking the stalemate over the Iranian nuclear issue.

The Iranian and Chinese Deputy Foreign Ministers have called on other signatories to JCPOA to seize any opportunity to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue politically and diplomatically and to maintain peace and stability in West Asia.

