Iran slams UK govt. for slow reaction to Iran embassy raid

TEHRAN, Mar. 14 (MNA) – Chairman of Iran’s Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Alaeddin Boroujerdi said the British government neglected its duties to safeguard foreign diplomatic missions, after members of an extremist Shia sect raided the Iranian embassy in London.

Regarding the attack on the Iranian embassy in London, Boroujerdi said British government has failed to safeguard foreign diplomatic missions; "they should know that Iranian Parliament is the one that approved at a certain time, to reduce the level of relations between the two countries.

He warned the British government not to act in a way that make Iranian officials take other choices to defend national interests.

On Friday evening, members of the extremist sect Shirazi attacked the Iranian Embassy in London, climbed the walls of the mission, raised their flag, and disrespected the flag of Iran.

Iran on Saturday summoned the British ambassador to Tehran over the attack on its diplomatic mission in London.

Iranian Ambassador to London Hamid Baeidinejad has also been threatened with death by a member of the extremist group which carried out the attack on the Islamic Republic's embassy in London.

