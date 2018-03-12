Attacker shot dead outside Iran envoy's Vienna residence

TEHRAN, Mar. 12 (MNA) – An assailant who attacked a guard outside Iranian ambassador’s residence in Vienna on Sunday night has been shot dead, police said.

The assailant was a 26-year-old Austrian who was shot dead “on the spot” after the guard who sustained a knife injury opened fire at him.

The soldier, who was standing guard outside the building, suffered a wound to his upper arm in the attack. He is receiving treatment in hospital.

The motive for the attack, which took place just before midnight local time in a residential area, is not yet known, police said.

Police have ordered reinforcements around all diplomatic missions in the city.

The incident comes just three days after an attack on Iran’s embassy building in London, in which four members of Sadeq Shirazi, a Britain-based Shia extremist sect, scaled the wall of the building and took down the Iranian flag. The assailants have been arrested by the British police.

