Security officials already predicted attack on Iran Embassy in London: Boroujerdi

TEHRAN, Mar. 12 (MNA) – Chairman of Iran’s Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Alaeddin Boroujerdi has said all the responsibility for ensuring the safety of Iran’s Embassy in London or anywhere else fell on the government of the country hosting the mission.

“The British government must take full responsibility for the attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran's Embassy and fulfill its responsibilities," Chairman of the Iranian Parliament's Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy Alaeddin Boroujerdi added.

"Despite repeated warnings of the Iranian embassy in London over the past few months to deploy police in front of the embassy and increase security measures for the Islamic Republic's missions, UK officials had ensured to preserve security,” he noted, adding security officials at the Iranian embassy in London had previously predicted that such an incident might happen.

He emphasized that the assault could not have happened without the approval or deliberate oversight of the British security guards and police.

The Iranian legislator said the attack was nothing but a stunt and an act of propaganda.

“The British under-secretary of state has expressed apologies over the incident in a phone call with Iranian counterpart and with the Iranian ambassador to London,” he noted.

