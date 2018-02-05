Pakistani investors mull over investing in SSICI companies

TEHRAN, Feb. 05 (MNA) – The executive officials of Social Security Investment Company of Iran (SSICI) held a joint meeting with a group of Pakistani investors.

During the meeting, which was held after a group of Pakistani traders, investors, and business people visited the headquarters of the Social Security Investment Company of Iran (SSICI), the Pakistani visitors got briefed about the latest capacities, plans, projects, and investment plans in areas of oil, gas, petro-chemistry, cement, energy, pharmaceuticals, and holdings.

In the meeting, SSICI officials recounted the kind of activities conducted by the company and the subsidiary holdings of the SSICI and voiced their full readiness to have Pakistani investors join their projects.

The Pakistani investors, in this meeting, voiced content with their visit to Iran and welcomed the great capacities available in the collection under the banner of the SSICI.

