Iran urges Switzerland to boost coop. on vocational education

Soleiman Pakseresht, Iran’s Deputy Minister and President of Iran Technical and Vocation Training Organization, referred to the plan to renew the national system for vocational education highlighting the strategic role of the area of vocational education in development.

The Iranian official made the remarks on Thursday in a meeting with Mauro Dell’Ambrogio the State Secretary of Switzerland. The two officials met on the sidelines of the VPET congress in Winterthur, Switzerland.

The Iranian official then stressed that educating trainers in the areas of vocational and professional education is of prime importance in the plan to renew the system in Iran, and then called on the Swiss side to offer help and cooperation in areas of job market, education, piling job market information, and qualifying green jobs.

The Swiss official, for his part in this meeting, recounted a short introduction to educational system in Switzerland and added, “we have had good experience in areas of training instructors, compiling content for courses, and testing and we have had good experiences of joining international cooperation with Eastern Europe, India, and Africa.”

The 3rd International Congress on Vocational and Professional Education and Training was held from 6 to 8 June 2018 in Winterthur, Switzerland, under the motto Skills for Employability and Careers. The first two congresses in 2014 and 2016 had focused on VPET systems, and the 2018 event concentrated on the individual and career opportunities provided by VPET.

