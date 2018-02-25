Govt. resolute on creating equal job opportunities for women

TEHRAN, Feb. 25 (MNA) – VP for Women and Family Affairs said Sat. that the government is determined to take measures for gender equality and creating equal access to social services and job opportunities for women.

Vice-President for Women and Family Affairs Masumeh Ebtekar made the remarks in a meeting on Saturday in Urmia, adding that women currently occupy 40 percent of governmental positions.

She went on to add, however, that Iranian women have a far smaller share of management positions compared to their population.

Presently, women comprise 60 percent of the country’s university students and 50 percent of university graduates. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate among women is two times more than men.

According to Ebtekar, Rouhani’s administration has plans to allocate at least 30 percent of management positions to women.

She further maintained that bills on ending violence against women, child abuse, and reforming the law and improving social security of women are supported and pursued in earnest by the Vice-Presidency of Women and Family Affairs.

