Vice-Pres. calls for Iranian-German women coop.

TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – Iranian Vice President for Women and Family Affairs, Masoumeh Ebtekar, told visiting German official that Iran and German women can run joint trade and economy projects.

“Creating equal opportunities for educated women to participate in economic projects has been one of the top priorities of twelfth administration in the field of women and family,” said Iranian Vice President for Women and Family Affairs, Masoumeh Ebtekar, on Saturday.

She made the remarks during a meeting with Helen Rang the Chairwoman of Germany-the Middle East Friendship Association, in Tehran.

She touch upon what she called the huge capacities of cooperation between Iran and Germany and boasting extended contribution of women to Iranian society.

The German side, for her part, referred to the long history of cooperation between Iran and Germany and voiced content that women area can be one of the areas that Iran and Germany can work on jointly.

