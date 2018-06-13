VP says still hopeful about women attending sports venues

TEHRAN, Jun. 13 (MNA) – Iranian Vice President Masoumeh Ebtekar said that government is determined to meet the pre-requirements for women and families being able to watch public sport events at stadiums.

“The issue of women watching sport events at stadiums and sports venues is still being followed up,” said Masoumeh Ebtekar, the Iranian Vice President for Women and Family Affairs.

The Iranian vice-president made the remarks on Wednesday on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting in Tehran.

“Good things are going to happen about this issue and currently we are witnessing the presence of women at sport events in some cities of Iran,” she added.

“The point that now some stadiums are open to women show that families are willing to watch sports together, and I think that this issue will be resolved with the policies and initiatives that are being undertaken,” said the Iranian official.

“But this issue still requires some infrastructural pre-requirements which are not too big of a problem and these needs will be addressed by the government,” she added.

