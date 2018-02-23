EU needs to pressure US into abiding by its commitments under JCPOA

TEHRAN, Feb. 23 (MNA) – After the IAEA reaffirmed Iran’s commitments under the JCPOA on Thursday, Behrouz Kamalvandi said the Europeans need to pressure the US to meet its obligations under the JCPOA.

Referring to the 10th edition of IAEA reports on Thursday which confirmed once again that Iran is abiding by its obligation under the nuclear deal with the world powers, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said “given the fact that the United States' acts are in violation of the JCPOA, the Europeans need to put pressure on it to abide by its commitments under the deal.”

Iran's Ambassador to the IAEA Reza Najafi announced yesterday that the IAEA has once again affirmed Iran’s compliance with the nuclear deal in its quarterly reports.

